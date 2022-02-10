Robert "Bob" Jefferson Butler Jr., of New Market, died Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Roland 'Ronnie' Curtis Heatwole, 79, of Mount Crawford, died Monday, Feb. 7, 2022.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Deborah Sue Johnson, 65, of Timberville, died Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at Augusta Medical Center in Fishersville.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Barbara Moubray, 79, of Bumpass, died Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Jean Patricia (Batrus) Polignone, 86, formerly of Altoona, Pa., died Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at Bellaire at Stone Port Assisted Living in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home in Altoona, Pa.
Kenneth Gray Thomas, 89, of Harrisonburg, and formerly of Salem, died Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
