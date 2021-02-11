Phyllis Ann Denney, 75, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, at Garrett Regional Medical Center in Oakland, Md.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Juli Varsha Dove, 32, of Harrisonburg, died Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Richard Lowell Estep, 84, of Rileyville, died Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Steve Thomas Hall, 66, of Keyser, W.Va., and formerly of Petersburg, W.Va., died Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
