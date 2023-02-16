Anna Mae Reid, 98, of Harrisonburg, died Feb. 9, 2023 at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Arrangements are by Hall Funeral Home in Purcellville.
Austin L. Riggleman, 23, of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, at his home.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Gary Lee Webster, Sr., 81, of Elkton, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023 at his home.
Arrangements are pending with Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Rev. Kenneth E. Whetzel, 87, Harrisonburg passed away Feb. 14, 2022 at Harman House of the Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community.
Funeral arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Owen L. Wright, 89, of Springfield, OR, died Jan. 30, 2023, at his home.
Arrangements are by Smith-Lund-Mills Funeral Chapel and Crematorium, of Cottage Grove, OR.
