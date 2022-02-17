Lucy Ellen Bodkin, 86, of Brandywine, W.Va., died Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at VMRC in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Larmer Kenneth Davey Sr., 81, of Maysville, W.Va., died Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at Grant Memorial Hospital in Petersburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Charlotte “Bessie” Hipp, 69, of Moorefield, W.Va., and formerly of Keyser, W.Va., died Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Vladimer Veniaminovich Katykhin, 37, of Rockingham, died Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
Tommy Dean Mick, 58, of Broadway, died Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
Georgie Doris Jameson Rodeffer, 95, of New Market, died Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at Life Care Center of New Market.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Mary Frances Shifflett, 89, of Rocky Bar, died Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
