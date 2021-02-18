Michelle Christine Mallow, 44, of Cabins, W.Va., died Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, as the result of a motor vehicle accident.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Reba Arlene Martin Nesselrodt, 84, of Mount Crawford, died Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Janice Marie Rush, 88, of Broadway, died Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, in McGaheysville.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Ellen Curry Stephenson, 90, of Luray, died Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021.
Arrangements are being handled by Bradley Funeral Home in Luray.
Pastor Steven Edward Zywicki, 70, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
