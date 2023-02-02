Junior Elwood Bazzle, 89, of Broadway, died Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at his home.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Donnie Lee Bruce, 72, of the Weaver Hollow area of Elkton, died Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Carol Darlene (Gaeddert) Burkhart, 89, of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at Harman House of VMRC.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Donna N. (Martin) Fridley, 72, of Mount Storm, W.Va., died Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va.
Arrangements are by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Ramona Elaine “Tami” Kidwell, 63, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at Stonerise of Keyser in Keyser, W.Va.
Arrangements are by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Comodore “Ollie" Lough, 88, of Old Fields, W.Va., died Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Sparkie Miller, 65, of Mount Jackson, died Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.
Arrangements are by Valley Funeral Service in Edinburg.
Bradley Reed Ritchie, 34, of Rockingham, died Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Catherine “Kitty” Whitt, 81, of Weyers Cave, died Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.