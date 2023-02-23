Anna Norene (Eckard) Cupp, 82, of Sugar Grove, W.Va., died Monday, Feb. 20, 2023.
Arrangements are by Obaugh Funeral Home in McDowell.
Allen "Noon" Orville Fitzwater, 84, of Bergton, died Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at a private home care in McGaheysville.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Twila Alberta Kimble, 88, formerly of Petersburg, W.Va., died Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, at Pendleton Manor in Franklin, W.Va.
Arrangements are by Basagic Funeral Home.
Ronald Keith Landes, 89, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, at White Birch Estates.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral & Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
Jackson "Jack" Eldrige Nutter, 23, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023.
Arrangements are by Peninsula Funeral Home in Newport News.
George Alfred Sheffer Jr., 69, of Rockingham, died Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Sue A. Sties, 93, of Franklin, W.Va., died Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, at Grant Memorial Hospital in Petersburg, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.