Helen Phillips Foltz, 93, of Timberville, died Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at Shenandoah Valley Health & Rehab in Buena Vista.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Brian Scott Gilchrist, 41, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Fayette County, Pa.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Joshua Allen Gilchrist, 18, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Fayette County, Pa.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Lloyd Edward "Eddie" Knicely, 73, of Mount Crawford, died Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at Choice Healthcare in Harrisonburg.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Eva Mae Gardener Reeves, 89, of Bridgewater, died Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at Bridgewater Retirement Community.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
Donald Lee Smiley, 79, of Elkton, died Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Charles Edward Whetzel, 90, a resident at White Birch Communities, died Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
