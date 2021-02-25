Beverly J. Arehart, 79, of Timberville, died Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Eva Elizabeth Wheelbarger Click, 88, of Dayton, died Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Linnea Louise Hose, 41, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Donnie Lee Keplinger, 75, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Susan Jane Depoy LaDue, 82, of Singers Glen, died Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, at Brookdale Assisted Living in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Michael Anthony Lucas Sr., 61, of Stanley, died Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Catherine S. Parrigan, 83, of Waynesboro, died Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at Augusta Health in Fishersville.
Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes in Waynesboro is handling arrangements.
Lois Pitsenbarger, 87, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
