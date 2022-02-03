James Albert "Jimmy" Boyd Jr., 67, of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, at the home of his daughter.
McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Carlene Virginia Frazier, 61, of Elkton, died Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Joseph N. Haney, 81, of Elkton, died Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, at Life Care Center of New Market.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Lena Mae Hinkle, 94, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at the home of her sister in Chester, Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Shirley Jane McKinley, 79, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Dr. Hasan Gungor Ozinal, 91, died Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Laurel, Md.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Patricia Anne Startzman Ridenour, 90, of Staunton, died Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at her home.
Henry Funeral Home in Staunton is handling arrangements.
Olivia Hensley Samuels, 87, of Elkton, died Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
