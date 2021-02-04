Donald Keith Arbogast, 90, of Bishop, Ga., and formerly of Dayton, died Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Ralph Richard Baldwin, 73, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Naomi Virginia Cupp, 91, of Mount Solon, died Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at King's Daughter Community Health in Staunton.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service.
Joan Allebaugh Devier, 90, of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at Harman House at VMRC.
Arrangements are by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Dolores Louise Holland, 75, of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at her home.
McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Nelson Lee Knight, 78, of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Kash Lee Mackey, 1 month old son of Justin Mackey and DeLisa Shifflett, died Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Ida Mae Whetzel, 60, of Elkton, and formerly of Richmond, died Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
