George Chancellor Bowers Jr., 68, of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at his home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Abbie Elizabeth Moubray Comer, 97, of Elkton, died Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Robert Evan Crider, 60, of Brandywine, W.Va., died Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at his home.
Arrangements are by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Judie Marie (Ward) Hasler, 82, of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Arvella Mallow Kline, 81, of Fulks Run, died Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Arthur Sawyers, 71, of Brandywine, W.Va., died Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, while a patient at VCU in Richmond.
Arrangements are being handled by Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
James Mason Triplett, 97, of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.