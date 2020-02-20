Cameron Chase Michael Burke, 19, of Port Republic, died Friday, Feb. 7, 2020.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes.
Margie Yvonne Clark, 73, of Shenandoah, died Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Lindsey-Kyger Funeral Home in Shenandoah.
Margaret Virginia Roadcap Crickenberger, 92, of Weyers Cave, died Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at Augusta Health in Fishersville.
Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes is handling arrangements.
John Franklin Deavers Sr., 81, of Broadway, died Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at Accordius of Harrisonburg.
McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
James Edward Ijames, 77, of Timberville, died Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
William ‘Billy’ Jenkins, 60, of Linville, died Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are by Harrison Funeral Home in Lexington.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.