Robert Franklin Burkett, 82, of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Charlotte Ann Carr, 75, of Fall Branch, Tenn., and formerly of Moorefield, W.Va., died Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at the Christian Care Center of Bristol in Blountville, Tenn.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Nicolas M. Dove, 30, of New Market, died Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Loretta Bernadine “Bea” Funkhouser, 81, of Ocoee, Fla., and formerly of Moorefield, W.Va., died Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at Health Central Park Nursing & Rehabilitation Care Center in Winter Garden, Fla.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Gladys Harper, 98, formerly of Highland County, near Forks of the Water, died Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at Pendleton Manor in Franklin, W.Va.
Arrangements are by Obaugh Funeral Home in McDowell.
Donald Lee Martin, 85, of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at Harrisonburg Health & Rehabilitation Center.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Aaron Ray Puffenbarger, 53, of Brandywine, W.Va., died Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Doris R. “Dolly” Showalter, 86, of Keezletown, died Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Mary Faye Harman Wilkinson, 78, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
