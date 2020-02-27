Garr Junior Bland, 84, of Seneca Rocks, W.Va., died Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Henry R. Holmes Jr., 89, of West Milton, Ohio, died Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at Hospice of Dayton.
Arrangements are by Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home in West Milton, Ohio.
Mary Beth Lambert, 59, of Franklin, W.Va., died Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at Lavender Fields Assisted Living in Beverly, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Jerry F. Morris, 80, of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in Fort Myers, Fla.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Russell Arnold “Rusty” Morris II, 69, of Fulks Run, died Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Sylvia Lorene Perrin, 97, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at Grant Rehabilitation and Care Center in Petersburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Sharon Ann McNett Reedy, 64, of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
