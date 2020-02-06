Barbara Williams Blakey, 85, of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020.
Arrangements are being handled by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Randall Michael “Randy” Crider, 69, of Rockingham, died Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Christine Payne Harper, 84, of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Beverly Eugene Roadcap of Waynesboro died Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020.
Arrangements are by McDow Funeral Home in Waynesboro.
Lydia B. Rossen Shifflett, 103, formerly of Rocky Bar, died Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Vin Thanousin, 73, of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
