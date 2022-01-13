Brian Richard Banules, 59, of Broadway, died Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Jerry Wayne "Zeke" Craun, 81, of Weyers Cave, died Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at Augusta Health in Fishersville.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Richard Lee Estep Sr., 72, of Harrisonburg, died Nov. 5, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by McCutcheon & Jones Funeral Home in Waynesboro.
John Lloyd Gillum, 78, of Crystal Beach, Fla., and formerly of Harrisonburg, Va., died Friday, Dec. 31, 2021.
Arrangements are by Toale Brothers Funeral Home in Sarasota, Fla.
Emery Lee Griffith, 73, of Timberville, died Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at Kings Daughters Community Health and Rehab.
Ray Samuel Hansbrough, 81, of Elkton, died Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Doris Jean Henry, 75, of Luray, died Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
J. Nelson Miller, 84, of Port Republic, died Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes.
Ivan “Buck” Turner, 84, of Cabins, W.Va., died Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
