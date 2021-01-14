Frances Taylor Armentrout, 87, of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at her home.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Brenda "Binky" Sue Huffman, 63, of Rockingham, died Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service.
Ruby Arlee Lutz, 73, of Grottoes, died Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes.
Stanley Maclin Sr., 67, of Rockingham, died Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Vista Marie Comer Manuel, 93, of Shenandoah, died Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Lindsey-Kyger Funeral Home in Shenandoah.
Marjorie Virginia North, 89, of Rockingham, died Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at Sunnyside Retirement Community.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Larry Leonard Thornburg, 77, of Fulks Run, died Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Dellinger Funeral Homes, Theis Chapel.
Dean M. Weaver, 55, of Linville, died Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
