Charles Edward Bell, of Parnassus, died Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are by Bear Funeral Home in Churchville.
Thomas Newton Clem, of Stanardsville, died Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022.
Arrangements are by Hill and Wood Funeral Home in Ruckersville.
Millard Garfield "Sonny" Dofflemyer, 77, of Bridgewater, died Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Bonnie Lou Puffenbarger Driver, 70, of Mount Sidney, died Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at her home.
Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes is handling arrangements.
Sidney "Bud" Lester Driver III, 37, of Nashville, Tenn., and formerly of Broadway, died Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Donald Gerald Eye, 72, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, at Grant Memorial Hospital in Petersburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Kala Lane Gander, 26, of Luray, died Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Sallie Joan Waid, 86, of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.