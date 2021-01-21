Noel Malcolm Bowman, of Mount Jackson, died Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021.
Arrangements are by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch in Edinburg.
James Bryan, 66, of Weyers Cave, died Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
Beatrice Heerman, 87, of Port Republic, and formerly of Penn Laird, died Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Doris Marie McAllister, 71, of Stanley, died Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021.
Arrangements are by Bradley Funeral Home in Luray.
Khamphouang “Kham” Phetsarath, 41, of Roanoke, died Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
Arrangements are being handled by Rader Funeral Home in Daleville.
John Marshall Stone, 83, of Mount Crawford, died Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at Augusta Health in Fishersville.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Loretta Bernice Summers, 83, of Singers Glen, died Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, at her home.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
