Dr. Joseph H. Caricofe, 91, of Bridgewater, died Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023.
Junior Edward “Chick” Swick, 95, formerly of Rig, W.Va., died Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at Hospice of the Panhandle in Kearneysville, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Nancy Wisner Thomas, 82, of Alexandria, died Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
