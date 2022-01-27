Lurty Dallas Campbell Jr., 80, of Mount Crawford, died Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at UPMC Western Maryland in Cumberland, Md.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
James Ronald "Ronnie" Gray, of Stanley, died Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at Page Memorial Hospital in Luray.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Mary Elizabeth Mariano, 74, of Elkton, died Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Bobby Lee Ours, 83, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Carol Sandra May Ritchie, 75, of Fulks Run, died Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.