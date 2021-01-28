Sandra Lee Beckner, 76, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at Grant Memorial Hospital in Petersburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Jackie "Jack" Wayne Gentry, 77, of Mount Crawford, died Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes is handling arrangements.
Claude Olen “Gilly” Gillion III, 76, of Singers Glen, died Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, at Accordius at Waynesboro.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
The Rev. Dr. Paul Anthony O'Gorek, of Sugar Grove, W.Va., died Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Earl David "Buck" Phillips, 79, of Fulks Run, died Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Mary Nelson See, 87, of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Peg Sherman, 79, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Christopher David Smith, 64, of Greenwood, Ind., died Monday, Jan. 25, 2021.
Michael “Mike” Wanger, 55, of McGaheysville, died Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
