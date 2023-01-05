The Rev. John W. Glick, 83, of Bridgewater, died Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, at home.
His body is being donated for research.
Evelyn Louise Owens Ott, 98, of New Market, died Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at Skyline Terrace Nursing Home in Woodstock.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Tommy Benton Painter, 76, of Luray, died Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Bradley Funeral Home in Luray.
