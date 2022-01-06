Rodney Russell Baugher, 82, of Elkton, died Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at Journey’s Crossing Assisted Living.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Muriel "Lynn" Brunk, 78, of Richmond, and formerly of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022.
Arrangements are by Bliley's Staples Mill Chapel in Richmond.
Dawn Crawford, of Grottoes, died Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Arrangements are pending at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Jane Ellen Sprinkle Dean, 74, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Delores Juanita Dean Hall, 92, of Elkton, died Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Brian Edward Hedrick, 59, of Port Republic, died Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Keith Ervin Hess, 67, of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at his home.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Rodney Lyonel Lam, 59, of Elkton, died Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Bobby Lee Morris, 68, of Elkton, died Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Bobby Ray Offenbacker Sr., 68, of Dayton, died Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
