Lonnie Wilson Arrington Jr., of Luray, died Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at his home.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Edward Keith Buracker, 69, of Stanley, died Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Bradley Funeral Home in Luray.
Zara Rose Burns, 23, of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Dr. James "Jim" Colville, of McGaheysville, died Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Samuel Levi Horst, 101, of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021.
McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Nelson Lee Miller, 84, of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at Bridgewater Home.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Shelby Marie Myers, 67, of Mathias, W.Va., died Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home in Baker, W.Va.
Yvonne Elizabeth Ransom, 76, of McGaheysville, died Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at her home.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
James Kevin Shaffer, of Mountain Lake Park, Md., died Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021.
Arrangements are by Newman Funeral Home in Oakland, Md.
Wade Allen Switzer, 71, of Crimora, died Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at Augusta Health in Fishersville.
Arrangements are by Henry Funeral Home in Staunton.
