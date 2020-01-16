Gwendolyn “Gwen” (Judy) Bland, 77, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at Grant Rehabilitation & Care Center in Petersburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Cheryl Anne (Estep) Painter, 61, of Stanley, died Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Ruby Florine Lam Painter of Lynchburg died Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020.
Arrangements are by Whitten Funeral Home in Lynchburg.
Gregory Allen Riggleman, 73, of Timberville, died Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Carolyn Catherine Ruddle, 90, of Franklin, W.Va., died Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Carol (Mallow) Turner, 73, of Cabins, W.Va., died Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at Grant Memorial Hospital in Petersburg.
Arrangements are by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
