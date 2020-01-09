Margaret Mae Garner, 93, of Bridgewater, died Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Cecil Filmore Gilkerson, 92, of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at Bridgewater Retirement Community.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Dorothy Louise Smith Harman, 85, of Maysville, W.Va., died Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Walter N. Pendley, 79, of Daytona Beach Shores, Fla., died Monday, Jan. 6, 2020.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Steven Michael Ryan, 48, of Mount Jackson, died Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at Shenandoah Memorial Hospital in Woodstock.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Grace Revercomb Smith, 87, of Huntsville, Ala., and formerly of Dayton, Va., died Friday, Jan. 3, 2020.
Arrangements are by Laughlin Service Funeral Home in Huntsville, Ala.
Kirby F. Smith Jr., 97, of Timberville, died Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at Timberview Crossing in Timberville.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Georgina Suarez, 63, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at VCU Medical Center in Richmond.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
