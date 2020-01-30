Juan Castaneda-Flores, 58, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, in Richmond.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Mitchell L. Donald, 60, of Quicksburg, died Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at Shenandoah Memorial Hospital in Woodstock.
Theis Funeral Chapel in New Market is handling arrangements.
Carroll Anthony Stroop, 66, of Keezletown, died Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
