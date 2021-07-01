Ralph N. Bender, 89, of Harrisburg, Pa., died Friday, June 25, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are by Byrum-Parr Funeral Home in Roseland, Va.
Dolores Ann Glick Cline, 91, of Mount Sidney, died Monday, June 28, 2021.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service.
Elaine Marie Davis, 73, of Elkton, died Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at her home.
Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton is handling arrangements.
Vivian Lucille Ryan, 91, of Mount Jackson, died Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Consulate Nursing Home in Woodstock.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Waldo Neff See, 85, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at Stonerise Keyser in Keyser, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
