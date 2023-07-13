Julia Grace Kauffman, 91, of Rockingham, died Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at Sunnyside Retirement Community.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Alan "Al" Joseph Liskey of Rockingham County, died Tuesday, July 11, 2023.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Victor Marquiese Lynch, 22, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, July 9, 2023, at the University of Virginia Medical Center.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Mary Frances "Peggy" Reid, 94, of Broadway, died Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at VMRC in Harrisonburg.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Betty "Minnie" Jane Ward Showman, 92, of Mount Jackson, died Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at her home.
Arrangements are by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch in Edinburg.
Arlin Lee Wenger, 30, of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, July 11, 2023.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
