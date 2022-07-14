David Lee Gentry, 49, of Rockingham, died Tuesday, July 12, 2022.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Harry Lee Harmon, 89, of Bridgewater, died Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
Joan Hopkins Leffel, 81, of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
James Gregory Link, 75, of Grottoes, died Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at The Phoenix Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Grottoes.
Annie Jane Lucas, 92, of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at VMRC in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Amy Marie Wilfong, 40, of Bridgewater, died Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at her home.
Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
Wilda Grace Knicely Witmer, 86, of Mount Crawford, died Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
