Phyllis Jean Berg, 81, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at Grant Memorial Hospital in Petersburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Evelyn Joyce "Jodi" Davis, of Harrisonburg, died Thursday, July 14, 2022.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
John Claude Fletcher, 64, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, July 11, 2022, at his home.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Marie Robillard Gitchell, 99, of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
William Stephen Keplinger, 89, of Bridgewater, died Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at Bridgewater Home.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
Janice Ramey O'Donnell, 89, of Queen Anne, Md., died Sunday, July 10, 2022, at Compass Hospice in Centreville, Md.
Arrangements are by Moore Funeral Home in Denton, Md.
Billie Ann Burns Rinaca, 93, of Shenandoah, died Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Bridgewater Home.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Audrey Jean Siever, 77, of Winchester, died Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Gary Gene Zimmerman, 79, of Bridgewater, died Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at the VA Medical Center in Martinsburg, W.Va.
Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
