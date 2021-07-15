Tina Marie Conner, 54, of Broadway, died Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Nell Cake Dove, 88, of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at Sunnyside Retirement Community.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Gail LaVonne Hill Emswiler, 81, of New Market, died Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Cleta S. (Heavener) Goldizen, 94, of Maysville, W.Va., died Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at Grant Rehabilitation and Care Center in Petersburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Edythe Forrester Grover, 97, of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Patricia Mitchell, of Broadway, died Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at her home.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Ralph Pitsenbarger Jr., 56, of Franklin, W.Va., died Monday, July 12, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Genevieve Norma (Smith) Ruddle, 93, of Franklin, W.Va., died Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at Pendleton Manor.
Arrangements are by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
