George Peyton “Brownie” Bell, 80, of Maysville, W.Va., died Thursday, April 30, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Donald F. Blosser, 73, of Fredericksburg, and formerly of New Market, died Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Encompass Health & Rehab Center in Fredericksburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Theis Funeral Chapel in New Market.
Melvin Miller Bowers, 84, of Franklin, W.Va., died Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at WVU Medical Center in Morgantown, W.Va.
Obaugh Funeral Home in McDowell is handling arrangements.
Stella Smith Crawford, 85, of Elkton, died Wednesday, July 15, 2020.
Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton is handling arrangements.
