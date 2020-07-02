Donnie Ray Crider, 67, of Timberville, died Monday, June 29, 2020, at Augusta Health in Fishersville.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Nancy Shifflett Puffenbarger, 77, of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Life Care Center of New Market.
Arrangements are by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Anne Elizabeth Rippel, 92, of Broadway, died Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Life Care Center of New Market.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Quentin James Strawderman, 24, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Friday, June 26, 2020.
Arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home in Baker, W.Va.
