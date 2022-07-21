Kenneth Carlton Hopkins, 95, of Willow Estates, and formerly of Weyers Cave, died Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Weyers Cave is handling arrangements.
Stacy Allen Keplinger, 47, of Fulks Run, died Friday, July 1, 2022.
Peter James Martin Jr., 60, of Elizabeth City, N.C., and formerly of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in North Carolina.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
James G. Procopio, 73, of Massanutten, died Sunday, July 17, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Calvin W. Redekop, 96, of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at his home.
McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Wilma Gaynell Cherry Todd, 90, of Daleville, died Saturday, July 16, 2022.
Arrangements are by Oakey's Funeral Service, North Chapel in Roanoke.
Sharon Lynn Turner, 62, of Fulks Run, died Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Kenneth James Weaver, 91, of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at the Brunk House of VMRC.
McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
