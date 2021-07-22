Melvin Leroy Conley, 87, of Broadway, died Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Ronnie Allen Holmes, 80, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
L. Jean Watson Lindsay, 89, of Broadway, died Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Virginia Blanch Moyers Martin, 99, of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
