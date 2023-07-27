Robert C. “Bob” Clark, 89, of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Warsack House at VMRC.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Rockingham.
Luther Lloyd Cook Jr., 79, of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Tori Faith Eppard, 21, of Buckingham, died Saturday, July 22, 2023.
Arrangements are by Dunkum Funeral Home in Dillwyn.
Barbara Givens (Baker) Gouldin, 82, of McGaheysville, died Tuesday, July 25, 2023.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Helen “Carolyn” (Craig) Lilly, 76, of Weyers Cave, died Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at Sunnyside Retirement Community.
Arrangements are by Lindsey Funeral Home in Weyers Cave.
Linda Kay Ritchie, 75, of Fulks Run, died Wednesday, July 26, 2023.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Wallace Wendell Weaver, 84, of Rockingham, died Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at his home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Patricia Davis Whitlock, 90, of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
