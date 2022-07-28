Christopher Franklin Bowman, 70, of Elkton, died Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Patricia R. Burruss, 67, of Rockingham, died Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Jay Scott Campbell, 53, of Shenandoah, died Thursday, July 21, 2022.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Clara Jean Comer, 93, of Elkton, died Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Cindy Lee (Glover) DiFalco, 67, of Franklin, W.Va., died Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Anita Frances (Knight) Harper, 64, of Franklin, W.Va., died Monday, July 25, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
Kenneth Eugene Hartman, 75, of Brandywine, W.Va., died Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are by Basagic Funeral Home.
The Rev. Sam Willard LeMay, 78, of Timberville, died Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
James Everett Ritchie Sr., 84, of Broadway, died Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Tammy Rae Bare Stroop, 44, of Fulks Run, died Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Monroe Edward Wood, 80, of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Envoy Rehabilitation Center in Staunton.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
