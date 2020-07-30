Thomas Marshall Austin, 74, of Rockingham, died Sunday, July 26, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Edna 'Maxine' Kessel, 88, of Fisher, W.Va., died Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Grant Rehabilitation & Care Center in Petersburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
John William Michael, 76, of Mount Sidney, died Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at his home.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Weyers Cave is handling arrangements.
Clarence Everly Rohrbaugh, 77, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Piney Valley Nursing Home in Keyser, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Josephine Alice (Taylor) Shiplett, 92, of Weyers Cave, and formerly of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Edwin Randolph Turner Sr., 86, of Broadway, died Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Life Care Center of New Market.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
