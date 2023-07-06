Sandra Lee Crawford, 80, of Shenandoah, died Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at her home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Nevin Pasco Dellinger, 91, of New Market, died Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Vincent Bowman Gilmer Sr., 83, of Rockingham, died Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at White Birch Estates.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral & Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
Rebecca Lynn Schlaegel, 64, of Franklin, W.Va., died Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.