Joan Elaine Sandy Byrd, 87, of Rockingham, died Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at her home.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Terry A. Gum died Saturday, June 9, 2022, in Dallas, Texas.
Arrangements are by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch in Edinburg.
Rick Kline, of Singers Glen, died Monday, July 4, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Vickie Lynn Losh, 64, of Brandywine, W.Va., died Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
James Robert Parsons, 68, of Fisher, W.Va., died Sunday, June 26, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Mary Kathryn Cook Shipp, 76, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, July 4, 2022, at Bellaire at Stone Port.
Arrangements are by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch in Edinburg.
Roger Dale Stroop, of Grottoes, died Wednesday, July 6, 2022.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Grottoes.
