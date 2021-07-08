Fannie Showalter Heatwole, 92, of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, July 7, 2021.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Mitchell “Mitch” Rawley Layman, 99, of Broadway, died Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Linda Roller Livick, 84, of Fort Defiance, died Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are by Henry Funeral Home in Staunton.
Jerry Eugene Marshall, 65, of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Oliver “Mo” Maurice Philon, 88, of Massanutten, died Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at Willow Estates.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Arthur Garfield Shaffer, 86, died Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Gabriel Frank Verdoni, 90, of Franklin, W.Va., died Monday, July 5, 2021, while at the home of his daughter in Brandywine.
Arrangements are being handled by Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.