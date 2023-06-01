Emory Luther Ayers, 74, of Petersburg, W.Va. passed away on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Nancy Ann Karnes Mann, of Harrisonburg, born August 17, 1951, died May 30, 2023.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service, in Bridgewater.
Frank “Pancho” Padilla, of Mount Crawford, died Saturday, May 27.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Charles Curry Pennybacker, 86, of White Birch Estates, died at Sentara RMH Medical Center, on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service, in Bridgewater.
Juanita May Bishop Propst, 97, passed away on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 surrounded by her family.
Arrangements are by Lindsey Funeral Home, in Harrisonburg.
George Lester “Sam” Thacker, 97, of Churchville, passed away peacefully in Harmony House of Bridgewater Retirement Community on Tuesday, May 30, 2023.
Arrangements are by Bear Funeral Home, in Churchville.
John Lewis Runion, 84, of Quicksburg, died Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at home.
Arrangements are by Valley Funeral Service, in Edinburg.
Timothy "Tim" Patrick Wallakher, 58, died May 20, 2023 in Palmetto, Fla.
