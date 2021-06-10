Lisa Marie Bennett, 52, of Circleville, W.Va., died Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home.
Norris Conway Brake, 95, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at UPMC Western Maryland in Cumberland, Md.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Bennie L. Hildebrand died Sunday, June 6, 2021, at Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community in Harrisonburg.
Sylvia Maxine (Fox) Lam, 83, of Luray, died Tuesday, June 8, 2021.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Jean Miller Reilly, of Myrtle Beach, S.C., and formerly of Harrisonburg, Va., died Sunday, June 6, 2021, in Myrtle Beach.
Linda Diane Smallwood Rohrer, 65, of Rockingham, died Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at her home.
McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Fannie Mae Thompson, 78, of Elkton, died Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
