Joseph Elwood Beahm, 76, of Broadway, died Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Illdis Marie (Housden) Deavers, 89, of Stanley, died Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Robert "Bobby" Wayne Knott Sr., 62, of Mount Solon, died Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
James "Jimmy" Nelson Lam, 53, of Fulks Run, died Sunday, June 7, 2020.
Arrangements are being handled by Trinity Memorial Centers in Kingsport, Tenn.
Gregory Allen Masemer, 69, of Lahmansville, W.Va., died Saturday, June 6, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Pamela Del Robinson, 74, of Massanutten, died Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Sign the guestbook.
