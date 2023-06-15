Dane Joseph Cox, 91, of Fort Defiance, died Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at home.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
David Arlin Hedrick, 76, of Upper Tract, W.Va., died Monday, June 12, 2023, at Cortland Acres in Thomas, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Lois Wayne (Yokum) Hedrick, 99, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Monday, June 12, 2023, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Howard William Michael, 86, of Dayton, died Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Bridgewater Retirement Community.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
Marshall Wayne Shifflett, 84, of Elkton, died Monday, June 12, 2023, at his home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.