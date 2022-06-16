Ella Ruth Souder Biller, 83, of Timberville, died Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Shenandoah Memorial Hospital in Woodstock.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Glendon Lee Blosser, 91, of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Martin Luther Driver Jr., 94, of Mount Solon, died Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Charlton and Groome Funeral Home in Fishersville.
Hope Faye Painter, 25, of Shenandoah, died Sunday, June 12, 2022, at the University of Virginia Medical Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Thomas McKelvey Templeton, of Raphine, Va., died Monday, June 6, 2022.
Arrangements are by Harrison Funeral Home in Lexington.
Stephanie (Wilkins) Van Nortwick, 37, of Harrisonburg, died Thursday, June 9, 2022, at the University of Virginia hospital in Charlottesville.
Arrangements are by Teague Funeral Home in Charlottesville.
Voncille Hollowell “Vonnie” West, 87, of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at home.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
