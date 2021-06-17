Robert Wayne Cook, 70, of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Harrison House.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Jacob Daniel Frame, 18, of Brandywine, W.Va., died Tuesday, June 15, 2021, as the result of a motor vehicle accident.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Kay Frye, 83, of Mount Sidney, died Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in Augusta Nursing and Rehab.
Arrangements are being handled by Dellinger Funeral Homes in Mount Jackson.
Joyce B. McDonaldson, 71, of Grottoes, died Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at White Birch Estates.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Ellis Bertram “Dick” Meadows, 94, of Elkton, died Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at Journeys Crossing in Elkton.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Bobby Eugene Miller, 86, of Rockingham, died Wednesday, June 16, 2021.
Arrangements are pending at Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Bernard Dale Wilfong, 78, of Penn Laird, died Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Sentara RMH.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
